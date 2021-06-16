The SKDC Arts team is looking for heart-warming images of what residents can welcome back into their lives thanks to the gradual easing of lockdown.

Whether it’s an image of grandma, the hairdresser or even a local dance class – the possibilities are endless.

A successful Lockdown Photo Competition last year illustrated how life changed due to the pandemic and the winners, along with shortlisted entries in this year’s competition, will form an exhibition at the Guildhall, Grantham.

First Visit From Grandparent... by Christine Abbott, a submission from last year. (48271185)

The new competition continues until July. Entries will be published on the Stamford and Guildhall Arts Centre’s websites, and winners will receive a goody bag and £50 voucher.

SKDC Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “We were delighted with the high standard of imagination, creativity and photography last year, along with the excellent support from members of the public casting their votes and we’re expecting a similar response this time.”

Entrants can be as creative as they like - images can be taken on cameras or phones, can include special effects and be in either black and white or colour.

English Setter, English Countryside by Richard Gunn, a submission from last year. (48271182)

How to enter

Email image(s) as a jpeg file to box1@southkesteven.gov.uk or use the hashtag #skdcphoto on Instagram.

The competition is open to all ages but under 16s must have permission from an adult. Anyone pictured must give consent for their image to be used. The deadline for entries is July 1.