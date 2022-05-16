As the Queen’s Speech marks the beginning of a new parliamentary term, the current feeling in Parliament is that of reflection, says Sleaford and North Hykeham MP Dr Caroline Johnson.

In particular, I have reflected on what has been achieved in the past year, and the gratitude for our democratic freedoms at a time where our friends in Ukraine are bravely fighting for their country against the barbaric onslaught of Putin’s war.

As we head into the new Parliamentary year, we remain steadfast in our support for the Ukrainian people in their inspiring dedication and patriotic sacrifices in protecting the independence of their county. It is also incredibly heart-warming that many people here in Lincolnshire have opened up their homes to provide comfort and refuge to over 150 Ukrainians who have arrived here locally so far.

Dr Caroline Johnson MP (55074395)

The beginning of a new parliamentary chapter also means new Bills for the Government and MPs to debate, scrutinise and work on. Significant advances have been made in the last term such as introducing tougher sentences for the most serious crimes through the Police, Crime, Sentencing & Courts Act, which along with the Judicial Review & Courts Act means the police and courts now have the powers they need to target the most dangerous criminals and deliver justice for victims. The

Animal Welfare act will also now better protect animals wherever they are, with on-the-spot fines for rule-breaking owners and we have recently enshrined students’ access to skills in law through the Government’s Skills Act which is supporting collaboration between local businesses and skills providers.

Looking ahead, I will soon be welcoming some constituents to Parliament on June 13, where a free tour around the historic site with an expert guide will be available, followed by a Q&A session with me afterwards which provides an opportunity to discuss matters on a local and national level.

I always thoroughly enjoy hosting constituents for my Parliament trips and hope that the opportunity enables people to learn more about the inner workings of our democratic system and find out how our laws are made. If constituents are interested in booking on to the tour, there are still some places remaining at the time of writing so please do get in touch if you would like to reserve your spot!