A Lincoln Imp sculpture, which had been designed by a Grantham pupil, has been vandalised overnight.

The Community Imp, located on Guildhall Street in Lincoln city centre, is part of the popular Lincoln Imp trails and was designed by a pupil from Gonerby Hill Foot School.

The Imps will be auctioned off at the end of the trail, which is taking place across the city this Summer, to raise much needed funds for their charity partner, St Barnabas Hospice, who said the vandalism was "devastating news" for all involved in the Trail.

The damaged imp was designed by a school child from Gonerby Hill Foot Primary School. (49430062)

A spokesperson for the charity said: "As charity partner for the Lincoln Imp Trail, this will impact us financially, particularly whilst the imp is removed from the Trail for repairs. Each imp is a donation point, meaning supporters can scan a QR code and give to the Hospice as they complete the Trail.

This particular imp was designed by a local school child, which makes the vandalism all the more heart-breaking."

Chris Wheway, chief executive at St Barnabas Hospice also expressed his disappointment.

He added: “I am shocked to see the vandalism of the Community Imp in Lincoln city centre.

"This is disappointing for the child who has designed it, the artist (Sian Bristow) and Trail organisers (Lincoln BIG).

"We hope the damage made to this imp can be repaired, as in these difficult times we are reliant on this vital fundraising."

As the trail’s charity partner, any funds raised from the Trail will go directly to St Barnabas Hospice to support the people of Lincolnshire with life-limiting or terminal illnesses.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after one of the Lincoln Imp sculptures had its head removed in the early hours of this morning (21st July).

Officers found the damaged sculpture on Guildhall Street near to the Stone Bow in Lincoln during patrols of the city centre, and worked with the CCTV team at the City of Lincoln Council to trace the suspect back to his hotel. He has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and remains in police custody.

The incident happened at around 4.15am.

Sergeant Paul Mayo said: “The Big Sculpture Trail is organised by Lincoln BIG as a fun and family-oriented activity for everyone to enjoy over the summer and is a huge draw for the city. It is not only really disappointing for everyone hoping to enjoy the trail that one if its attractions aimed at celebrating art and culture has been marred by this act of criminal damage, it is also absolutely unacceptable. Whenever we have an issue with criminal damage, we will do everything in our power to find those responsible and prosecute them.”