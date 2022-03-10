A mother has been left "heartbroken" after a horse statue went missing from her daughter's grave.

Mandy Harrison put out a plea on social media yesterday after a horse head was found to be missing from the headstone of her daughter Kelly's Harrison grave at Grantham Crematorium.

Kelly tragically passed away back in 2005, aged 25. Her mother said that she loved horses and that she cannot believe how anyone could take the statue.

The horses head from the grave of Kelly Harrison has gone missing. (55382308)

Mandy said: "Thank you to everyone for your support and comforting words. There are so many beautiful souls on here. God bless you all.

"I can’t sleep because I feel so sad. I’m literally feeling sick this might sound silly, but I feel loss because I can’t get my head round why somebody would do it,because when you look at Kelly's headstone, it is obvious she loved horses.

"I can't believe how anyone could take my darling daughters horse head. Saying I'm heartbroken is an understatement."

Mandy urged anyone with information to get in touch with her. Her Facebook can be found here or you can email Mandy on: mandy.hall@live.co.uk