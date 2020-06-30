Residents in a Grantham care home have enjoyed emotional reunions with their loved ones for the first time in three months.

Residents at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, Beacon Lane, have been able to see their family members for the first time in 12 weeks after visiting restrictions were relaxed in line with government guidelines.

Visits to care homes were stopped earlier this year, in order to try and protect care home residents from the effects of the coronavirus.