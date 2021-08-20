A fund-raiser has been launched after heartless thieves stole a 'lifeline' minibus from a home for people with learning disabilities.

The 15-seater mini bus was taken from Ayrshire House, in Long Bennington, which provides a loving, family home for 14 adults with special needs as well as respite care.

It has been under the current owner for more than 30 years and has 14 staff members who, between them, provide round the clock special care.

Service users at Ayrshire House in Long Bennington have been left devastated after their minibus was stolen. (50430304)

They've all been left devastated after the minibus theft on Wednesday, July 28.

Alice Townsend, deputy manager, said: "The minibus was our lifeline. Prior to Covid we used it everyday to take the service users to various activities, including swimming, the gym, to the Cree Centre in Grantham as well as other activities.

"We also relied on it during Covid to take our service users out on walks to give them a change of scenery. We're lost without it."

A fund-raiser has now been launched after the insurance payout left an under funding of £3,500 for a replacement minibus.

The crowdfunding page on Just Giving said: "With the current lifting of restrictions post Covid, which has been a very worrying and confusing time for everyone but especially for the residents of Ayrshire, they were all very excited to be getting out and about again and getting back to normal.

"Unfortunately, thieves have decided to steal their minibus, their lifeline to take part in activities and this has left both staff and residents devastated.

"We are therefore looking to raise the difference to get them back on the road."

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ayreshirehouse

A second fund-raiser has also been set up to boost funds further.

Visit: www.tinyurl.com/LongBennington