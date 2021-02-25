Church railings have been adorned with colourful hearts and bunting to spread love throughout Lent.

The Rev David Shenton, of the United Parish of the Trinity South Grantham, came up with the idea after attending a Zoom seminar hosted by the Church of England to discuss ideas for Lent.

He said: “My idea was to invite members of the community to place hearts on therailings at St Anne’s Church, on Harrowby Road. They can also place their handmade hearts in windows or in their own homes. When placing the hearts, they are to take a moment of reflection to either think about someone that they have missed during the Covid-19 pandemic or someone that they have lost.”

The United Parish of the Trinity, Grantham, has been decorated with hearts. (44604568)

Staff and residents at Apple Trees Care and Reablement Centre, off Springfield Road, and youngsters at Albion House Day Nursery, in Albion Street, are the latest to add their hearts.

The Rev Shenton added: “Each heart has been made and placed with love. My daughter has sent two hearts for me to place for my two grandchildren, who we have not seen for more than a year. I will spend a moment thinking about them when placing the hearts.

“Stories like these are one of many and are represented in the hearts that are placed. We are also inviting people to share their stories on the church’s Facebook page.”

The church plans to host an exhibition of the hearts later this year to honour what the community has done and the sentiment that each heart carries.

