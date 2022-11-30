Police have issued a warning after thieves made off with hundreds of litres of heating oil.

Residents at a property in Little Bytham had 800 litres of heating oil stolen from them on Thursday night (November 24).

Neighbourhood Policing sergeant for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings, Emma Crisp, urged people to take measures to deter thieves.

Sgt Emma Crisp

"This is a seasonal problem which could be made worse with the soaring prices of heating oil," she said.

"It is difficult to secure but if you are able to, try to disguise the heating oil container and make sure it is not immediately obvious.

"You could try to hide it with a trellis and plants."

Anyone with information on the theft should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 255 of November 26.