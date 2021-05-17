A popular family-run cafe has closed its doors for good after 17 years in Grantham.

The owners of Café Leo, on Westgate, have announced that they will not be reopening following the Covid pandemic.

In a poignant Facebook post on Sunday, owners Paul and Jess said the decision had been made with a 'very heavy heart and great sadness'.

In the post, which has since attracted more than 100 comments, they went on to say: "It has been 17 years since Café Leo opened its doors and for the last 10 years we have been the owners.

"It has been an amazing journey that we never predicted ending this way. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for your support through the years, even over the last year when the Café has been closed more than it has been open.

"We would also like to thank our friends and family for their support over the years and through these tough times as well as all the staff that have worked with us over the years.

"During our time at Café Leo we have seen so many Cafés come and go in Grantham and always felt the pain for the owners when they shut. I don’t think it’s anything you can quite prepare yourself for. It’s not the first time we have seen tough times, but we’ve always bounced back. However with the uncertainty of the future this time we won’t be opening our doors again.

"In the near future we will be looking for someone to take over the lease."