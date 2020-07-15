Heavy police presence at Grantham train station
Published: 17:04, 15 July 2020
| Updated: 17:47, 15 July 2020
There are reports of a heavy police presence at Grantham train station in what appears to be an ongoing incident.
An eye witness has reported seeing up to 10 officers and sniffer dogs outside thestation.
Update: Police have confirmed that it is part ofa county lines operation, a form of organised crime where criminals based in urban areas pressurise vulnerable people and children to transport, store and sell drugs in smaller county towns.
Tracey Davies
