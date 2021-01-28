Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Heavy rain leaves Colsterworth streets underwater near Grantham

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 11:27, 28 January 2021
 | Updated: 11:45, 28 January 2021

Flash flooding has left several streets underwater in a village near Grantham.

The Bourne Road estate in Colsterworth was hit by torrential rain for the majority of last night.

Some homeowners were forced to use sandbags to try and protect their properties from the deluge of water.

Gallery1

Flooding in Grantham. (44161997)Flooding in Grantham. (44162005)Flooding in Grantham. (44162011)Flooding in Grantham. (44162016)Flooding in Grantham. (44162019)Flooding in Grantham. (44162022)Flooding in Grantham. (44162025)Flooding in Grantham. (44162028)Flooding in Grantham. (44162031)

An eyewitness claimed it was the fourth time in a month that the estate has been flooded with the "roads being turned into a river."

Photos: R Mortiss via Twitter.

GranthamWeather Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE