Flash flooding left several streets under water in a village near Grantham last week.

The Bourne Road Estate, in Colsterworth, was hit by torrential rain overnight last Wednesday.

Some homeowners were forced to use sandbags to try and protect their properties from the deluge of water. An eyewitness claimed it was the fourth time in a month that the estate has been flooded with the “roads being turned into a river”.

Flooding on the Bourne Road estate. Photo: R. Mortiss (44011250)

Sandra Wells, a resident of the estate, was impacted by the flooding as her back garden filled with water. It is a problem that she has had for just shy of 15 years.

Her granddaughter, Ellie Jennings, said the garden “looked like a swimming pool” after the latest bouts of rain.

She continued: “The majority of it seems to come from down the fields.

Sandra Wells' garden last week. (44262532)

“It’s just awful. Every time it rains or snows, and it’s horrible because you don’t know what’s in there. We used to play out there as kids and now my kids play out in her garden as well and you’re just dubious of it.

“She can’t have anything down there in the winter. She’s got a little house that’s been built for the kids to play in, but you can’t let them play in there straight after it’s been raining because you don’t know what’s been in her garden.

“She’s lucky that she’s got steps. Thankfully, it’s never been a case where it’s got in the house. It’s horrible. She loves her garden and she loves having usall out there in the garden and it just gets her so down when she wakes up in the morning opens her curtains and she’s got a flood.

“We’ve all helped her with the garden over the years as well and she does take a lot of pride in it, so it’s really sad to see it all get messed up.”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council confirmed that all council-owned drains in the area had received routine jetting and maintenance. No issues were found.