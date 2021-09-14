Hedgehog rescue centre unable to take on new rescues after being inundated with hoglets

A hedgehog rescue centre is unable to take in anymore new cases after being inundated with newborn hoglets.

Hedgehog Welfare, based in Foston near Grantham, are currently caring for six hoglets after their nest was disturbed in Ropsley last week.

The hoglets dubbed 'The Ropsley Six' were all weighing between 55g and 81g when they were rescued.

Six hoglets were discovered in Ropsley (51210120)

Janet Peto, who runs the rescue centre, said: "They have all taken there first few bottles well and are doing well, they are not out of danger yet."

Their arrival has doubled the amount of hedgehogs that the small group of volunteers are currently caring for.

Janet added: "We had already taken in another disturbed nest of five, luckily they were slightly bigger and have started to lap and go to the food by themselves, so they can now go to other carers.

Six hoglets were discovered in Ropsley (51210114)

"But it is with a lot of regret to say that we cannot take in any more hedgehogs at present, this is not something we do lightly.

"We will keep phone number on so we can give advise but for the next few days at least we well have to turn hedgehogs away. We are really sorry but we only have so many minutes in the day. At the moment we have very little time do anything but the hedgehogs including cooking meals and looking after our other animals."

The centre's annual fund-raiser is going ahead on Sunday (September 19) at Foston Village Hall, between 2 - 4.30pm.

Janet added: "We are hoping that as many of you as possible will come along to give us your support and talk to any of the trustees about your hedgehog queries. We will all be glad to give you a few minutes of our time."

Janet has been looking after hedgehogs for over 40 years. She founded Hedgehog Welfare in 1993 and gives talks and training on hog care.

For more information, call Janet on 07940 7 14830.