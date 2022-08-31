An animal welfare group is hosting its annual fundraiser to help raise funds for its teams to provide support and protection to hedgehogs all across the county.

Hedgehog Welfare is holding the fundraiser at Foston Village Hall on Church Street, Foston, on September 18 with doors opening from 1.30pm.

There will be cakes, plants and craft stalls as well as the Men’s Shed which will be selling hedgehog and bird boxes. Card payment facilities available.

The event is an opportunity to learn more about the work of Hedgehog Welfare and to support its fundraising. There will be five raffle prizes up for grabs, including a Twilight Spa Day at Eden Hall Day Spa Retreat in Newark, a Waitrose hamper and a hedgehog box from Men’s Shed.

Hedgehog Welfare is also hoping to raise awareness of ways to look out for hedgehogs and wildlife in people’s gardens.

The group says it has been a difficult summer as the drought has taken its toll on wildlife and plants. There has been little – if any – natural food and water.

Hedgehog Welfare is urging residents to try to help save their garden hedgehogs by feeding chicken-based, kitten biscuits scattered on the ground. Scattering stops one greedy, hungry hog eating it all. They are also asking people to put out plant-pot saucers of water every night.

Their team has had many calls from people reporting hedgehogs that are totally collapsed. Sadly, quite a few hogs have been lost because they were coming to Hedgehog Welfare with no body fat at all, just skin and bone.

Hedgehog Welfare has now written a new information booklet, combining all its helpful information sheets into one place. The booklets will be available at the fundraiser, and the team is asking for a small donation to cover the cost of the printing.