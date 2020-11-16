Hundreds of hedgerow plants have joined orchard trees at Grantham’s Heroes Commemorative Orchard thanks to tree charity the Woodland Trust.

Orchard managers the Wyndham Park Forum applied for one of the Grantham-based trust’s free community hedging packs, and tiny rowan, crab apple, dog rose, hazel and blackthorn plants are now lined up alongside the orchard’s new perimeter post and rail fence.

Wyndham Park Forum chairman Ian Simmons said: “We are very grateful to the Woodland Trust for our great new hedge. We had a timely opportunity to get the plants in the ground in the run up to Remembrance celebrations and look forward to seeing them grow and mature into productive hedging for wildlife.

Wyndham Park Forum secretary Elizabeth Bowskill gets busy planting. (43131138)

“It’s another significant step along the way to developing the orchard into a beautiful place to visit and remember allied efforts during WWll.

"Our orchard trees are all healthy and we are looking forward to a great show of blossom in the Spring.”

The orchard trees were planted earlier this year to commemorate Grantham’s role in D-Day during the Second World War.