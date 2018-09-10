When it comes to promoting the works of South Kesteven District Council, as it embarks on a period of momentous change, who better than an experienced sales and marketeer?

In just three years as a councillor, Helen Goral, a single mum of two, has risen through the ranks to become cabinet member for growth and communications.

The 39-year-old Conservative, who represents Grantham Arnoldfield, not only has to deal with how the council engages with the community, but also its economic ambitions, which feature a garden village, large scale housing, plus major business, shopping and

leisure projects.

Helen was born and bred in Buckinghamshire and came to Grantham 12 years ago.

Previously she had been working in London and the South East in a variety of marketing roles.

Helen fell into marketing by chance after working as a ski rep in Austria.

“I realised I was quite good at sales. I wanted to go into marketing as I found it fascinating as to how people’s minds worked with the buying processes and the decisions they made.”

A variety of roles followed, including marketing manager for aUK, a hair, beauty and health salon, based at the Old Malthouse, Commercial Road, Grantham.

In 2013, Helen also volunteered as a board member for the Grantham Community Heritage Association, which runs the town museum, and became its PR director and chairman.

“I think we were successful in making sure the museum was put firmly on the map. We did a lot of work to increase the funding to make sure it could stay open. Funding in all areas had been cut but there was a recognition that Grantham needed a space where heritage could be showcased. The volunteers do an amazing job to ensure it continues.”

Such voluntary work had been driven by a desire to ‘make a difference’, which led to her becoming a Conservative councillor.

“I have always voted Conservative. I have a strong belief in smaller government, freer markets, personal responsibility and less state intervention.”

On joining the council, Helen felt it was time for someone else to take the reins of the museum. Her first two years saw her sitting on policy development groups, which were replaced by various scrutiny committees, becoming vice-chairman and then chairman.

Then, last year, when the leadership of South Kesteven changed to Couns Matthew Lee and Kelham Cooke,

Helen was another fresh face, joining its cabinet as portfolio holder for communications and engagement.

The role focussed on how the council ‘engages’ with residents and Helen sought to use her marketing skills in making such engagement more relevant and more two-way between council and residents. The council’s communications team was ‘streamlined’ moving away from a ‘traditional’ belief in quantity of press releases to one of better quality and giving more focus to council publications like SK Today.

Helen says the council these days undertakes more consultation on matters as a diverse as conservation in Stamford, the local plan and now, housing at Grantham’s Rectory Farm.

“There’s a true belief in the administration you can’t

formulate our policies and

vision without listening to the people we represent.”

Earlier this summer, Helen gained responsibility for ‘growth.’

“Growth is a key driver for us as a council. It’s about growing the economy through investment, helping our businesses in the district to grow and about encouraging businesses from outside the district ro relocate here.”

To help such ambitions, last year the council created InvestSK, which “has made great strides in engaging with the business community and looking at ways to improve our town centres.”

The council is also created DeliverSK, a joint-venture company with a private property company, who will help fund the projects.

“DeliverSK is a really exciting opportunity for this council. It’s a really important way forward . It allows us to go ahead with projects at a much faster and commercial space than we have ever had before.

“The opportunities we have in the district are huge with regards to growth. We have to encourage the building of new houses because it’s important we reach a critical mass within the area to maintain and improve the services residents want and need.”

And whilst such ambitions may take SKDC years to deliver, what about Helen then?

No, she does not want to be council leader, nor a Member of Parliament.

“I am passionate about my district. I love my role with council. I want to continue to do it as long as the residents wants me.”

And raising any suggestion of a comparison with Grantham’s most famous daughter, Margaret Thatcher, draws a laugh. But she supports a statue.

“I was born in the year she came to power. I’m a true believer that Grantham has a duty and need to reflect the heritage of the town. Regardless of politics and opinions of her time in office, she was the longest serving PM of the 20th Century and the first female PM of this country. That alone should be celebrated and respected and respected.

“I have a nine year-old little girl who aspires to go to Kesteven Grammar. For her moving through her childhood and teenage years, it’s really important to me that there’s an appreciation that a woman can go out and do things in what was a male-dominated environment.”

Indeed, having two children, including a six-year-old son, means for a busy life. Council duties typically take up three to four days a week and often include evening and weekend time. In addition, Helen works freelance in marketing and communications too.

Asked about hobbies and other interests, she added: “”Between working, council and being a mum, I struggle with the concept of free time.”