Helicopter patrolling power lines in Grantham today

A helicopter is carrying out patrols in Grantham today (Wednesday) to help Western Power Distribution (WPD) understand the cause of a brief power cut in the area yesterday.

Power supplies were lost to 10,000 properties for around two minutes between Spittlegate and Skillingtonat around 5pm yesterday. Traffic lights were also affected on the Brook Street junction with Swinegate.

It is understood that the issue was due to a fault on an overhead power line, however WPD, the company that looks after the delivery of power to homes and businesses in Grantham and Lincolnshire, is investigating and patrolling the lines to establish the exact cause.

A helicopter will patrol the Grantham area looking for the cause of a power failure yesterday. (16119911)

Rob Ballentine, WPD’s team manager for Grantham, explained: “Our overhead line staff have surveyed the line and we’ve arranged for one of our fleet of five helicopters to take a closer look and assess the line to ensure that there is no damage to any of our equipment and that power supplies are secure.

"Our helicopters operate throughout our region to detect any defects and potential issues on our lines so that we can maintain the electricity network effectively.”

WPD’s helicopters fly at heights of between 30 and 150 feet above the ground when on electricity network patrol. Trained observers, using OS maps with overlays showing power lines and electrical equipment, can survey between 60 and 100 km of overhead line in a day.

Last year, their helicopter team inspected half a million poles and pylons, helping to keep the lights on for homes and businesses across its region.