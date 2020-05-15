Help Belvoir cricket trust to win £1,000 award

The Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust is asking for nominations to put it in with a chance of winning a £1,000 award.

The charity, which delivers sporting opportunities and outdoor education to over 3,000 primary age children and special needs youngsters every year, is encouraging people to nominate them to be in for a chance to win £1,000 as part of specialist insurer Ecclesiastical's Movement for Good awards.

It’s quick and easy to nominate the trust online at movementforgood.com before the closing date of May 24. All you need is the trust’s charity number 1131442. The process takes under a minute.