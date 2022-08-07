Parents can get help for children playing with fire through a long-running scheme.

Children or young people who have an unhealthy fascination with fire, can be referred to Lincolnshire County Council's Firesetters Intervention Scheme (FIS).

The aim of the programme is to help children understand and control the feelings and circumstances that lead them to set a fire.

Fire stock image. Photo: istock

A spokesperson for the council said: "It is not uncommon for children as young as two-years-old to show an interest in fire. Sometimes this interest develops into something more dangerous.

"Without help and guidance, these behaviours can increase and lead to more serious consequences such as serious personal injury, damage to homes, schools and property."

From April 2021 to March 2022 there were 48 children and young people getting help through the service, and between April this year to now there have been 20.

As part of the programme, the council will:

Undertake at least two visits in home or school

Use age appropriate educational resources to gain a change of understanding, knowledge and actions

Show the child or young person what could happen if they play with fire

Make sure that all family members know how to respond to a fire situation and reduce the possibilities of a fire