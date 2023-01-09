Lincolnshire County Council has launched a new section on a website to help people affected by cancer.

Launched today (Monday, January 9), the Connect to Support website now includes an area dedicated solely to information on a multitude of topics relating to cancer.

All of the information is searchable by postcode, making it simple for people to find what they are looking for, whether that’s information from financial matters to emotional wellbeing, or support groups operating in their local area.

A new cancer section has been launched on Lincolnshire's Connect to Support website

Reaching more people and providing easy access to resources was the driving force of a collaboration between Lincolnshire County Council and Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board’s Living with Cancer team.

Kathie McPeake, Macmillan Living with Cancer programme manager, said: “While it’s been a huge task for the team to research and gather all of this information, we are absolutely delighted that anyone affected by cancer now has searchable, easily accessible info at their fingertips.

“We are extremely grateful to Lincolnshire County Council and its team at Connect to Support for working with us on this project; together we are reaching out wider and further supporting people living with and beyond cancer throughout the county.”