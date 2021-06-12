Column by leader of South Kesteven District Council Councillor Kelham Cooke

Here in South Kesteven, we have a whole range of fantastic local businesses right here on our high streets, so there is no need to travel far to find whatever you need.

Add to that a wealth of local heritage, a real independent spirit, and major investment planned for our town centres; South Kesteven is very much the place to be.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of South Kesteven District Council (47118416)

At a time when more people are holidaying within the UK, it has been great to see our tourism and hospitality sector rising to the occasion. During English Tourism Week from May 22 to 31, a number of South Kesteven businesses and attractions really pushed the boat out, to put our towns and villages on the map.

I was delighted to visit Grimsthorpe Castle, which is in the process of making some major changes, including a public art gallery, refurbished dining area, and a shop in the Old Stables. The superb team there epitomise the ethos of our district; showing off our rich heritage whilst ensuring it is preserved for future generations.

At South Kesteven District Council, we are fortunate to work with so many community groups and business organisations to engender pride in our towns and villages, whilst encouraging more visitors to come and support our economy. We are constantly thinking about new and inventive ways to do this.

In Grantham, for instance, we have collaborated with Grantham Civic Society, Heritage Lincolnshire, and local Rotary Clubs, and InvestSK, the council’s economic growth and regeneration company, to produce Grantham ‘Top Trumps’ Cards. These were launched as part of the Grantham High Street Heritage Action Zone Project and serve to promote, and raise awareness of, many fantastic local landmarks. These are available from a variety of outlets across the town, helping to raise funds for local charities and organisations.

I am mindful that the past year has been a difficult time for many local businesses and families who work in retail, tourism, and hospitality. So please do consider shopping local, supporting initiatives like the Grantham ‘Top Trumps’, and sharing with others the many attractions of South Kesteven, be it by word of mouth or on social media.

We have a wonderful district to be proud of, and a great story to tell!