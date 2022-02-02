A group of Morris dancers is calling on people to join its ranks and help keep the tradition alive.

Allington Morris has been dancing for more than 30 years. The group practises every Thursday in Allington Village Hall, 8pm to 9.30pm from September to the end of April before the dancing season starts with appearances at various events.

The group is offering a free four week course in Cotswold Morris Dancing with a taster on February 10, continuing for the next three weeks. No special kit is needed, just a pair of trainers or comfy shoes. Newcomers are welcome.

Mary McKinlay, secretary of Allington Morris said: "Our dancing season starts traditionally on May 1 outside the Welby Arms in the village. Pre-Covid, we enjoyed dancing out with other sides over the summer, at festivals, local events and pub evenings around the area. And of course, this year we will be dancing at the local celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June - you could be one of our number!

Mary added: "We are a mixed side, dancing in the Cotswold tradition and over the years we have attracted both dancers and musicians not only from the village but from a wider area too. As with all these things, members move on or retire, so new dancers and musicians are always welcome, with or without experience.

"Don’t worry if you are new to dancing, your enthusiasm will make up for any initial lack of fitness or co-ordination. In fact the majority of our existing dancers had no experience before joining the side. It’s a great way to keep fit and we usually round off the night with a well-earned drink at the Welby Arms.

"Why don’t you put on your trainers or dig out your instruments? Come along and give us a try or just come along to watch and have a chat."

To take part or for more details contact Mary at bobmckinlay1@aol.com or go to allingtononline.co.uk/allington-morr