People say that money can’t buy happiness but one mum has found the perfect way to turn just one pound into 24 smiles.

Marie Pears is co-ordinating an appeal to spread a little festive cheer in the run up to Christmas. She is hoping to collect 1,000 advent calendars which will be handed out to the most deserving people across the area.

Advent calendars can be delivered to the following Grantham collection points until Wednesday, November 27: Lincolnshire Meat Co Ltd, Dysart Road (Monday to Thursday between 9am and 2pm); Amy Moran, 144 Harrowby Road, Grantham.