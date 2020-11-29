Column from Simon Evans, Chief Operating Officer, ULHT

As we come to the end of the second national lockdown, I would like to offer my thanks to everyone who has followed the rules.

You are not only protecting your own health, but that of those you love and also the NHS and everyone who we treat and care for this winter.

Simon Evans, ULHT chief operating officer

You will be the hidden lifesavers in this pandemic.

As a trust, we have made some really difficult decisions around the stopping of visits to most of our patients. But this is the right thing to do in these unprecedented circumstances.

We are working with our partner health and social care organisations to ensure our patients receive the appropriate care as soon as possible.

Please be assured that we have robust plans in place to make sure that we not only manage the additional demand we traditionally see every winter, but also have the resources to be able to treat and care for patients with Covid-19.

We have received millions of pounds in additional Government funding that we are investing in our emergency departments to increase our capacity and also allow extra room for safe social distancing.

This won’t all happen overnight, but work is under way and will provide our amazing teams with the working environments that they need and deserve to care for our patients.

This year continues to be a challenging time for all of us. I can honestly say all of my colleagues, from every area of the NHS in Lincolnshire, are going above and beyond to provide the best possible care for our patients.

I have never been more proud to work for the NHS, and the support shown for the health service has been amazing. We need this to continue. We still need your help.

Please continue to follow the lockdown rules and make sure you take up the opportunity to have a flu jab if you are invited.

Hand washing, wearing a face covering and washing your hands are crucial to stopping the spread of this virus.

By following the guidelines, you not only reduce the chances of catching Covid-19, flu and other winter bugs such as norovirus, but by not needing the support of the NHS this winter you are making this time available for those who need urgent and emergency care.

We are still here for you. If you do become unwell and need medical help fast, but it’s not a 999 emergency, call NHS 111 for clinical advice, assessment and for direction to the most appropriate services for treatment.

Thank you all again. By working together, we can all make a difference.