A bid to keep the Gravity Fields Festival going in Grantham has been launched.

The Charter Trustees of Grantham agreed on Tuesday to form a working group with other interested groups in the town to see what could be done to continue the festival after its future was put in doubt when South Kesteven District Council announced it could no longer support the biennial event.

At the meeting of the Charter Trustees this week, there was full support for looking into ways of saving the festival for the town. St Wulfram’s Church which has been an integral part of the festival since it was first staged in 2012, has said it wants to play an active role in keeping the festival alive.

Gravity Fields Festival 2018 (4494784)

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, who chaired Tuesday’s meeting, said there was unanimous agreement from all Charter Trustees to continue the ‘incredible work’ of South Kesteven District Council over the last 10 years in creating and developing such an important national educational festival in Grantham.

Coun Jeal proposed that a working group should be established to coordinate expressions of interest from the community.

Coun Jeal said that the days of large public subsidies for such events were over, but he felt there was “enough energy and interest “in the town to continue the festival. He said: “It would be a shame for this not to continue in some form although we recognise that the form it has been in in the last 10 years has to change.”

Charter Trustee Coun Charmaine Morgan said the management of the festival could be taken on by members of the community.

Coun Ben Green, who represents the Isaac Newton ward, including Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth, the birthplace of Sir Isaac Newton, told the meeting that his ward as the location of Woolsthorpe Manor, could continue to make a major contribution to the festival. He said: “It really puts us on the map as well and I think the Isaac Newton ward, Woolsthorpe, Colsterworth and Grantham can work together on this and we look forward to that important tricentennial milestone in 2027 of Isaac Newton’s death.”

David Burling, a former chairman of Grantham Museum, said the last festival had attracted 17,000 people through the museum’s doors in just two days, triple the annual number of visitors who would normally visit. He said: “When we talk about stakeholders we have got to make sure they are included in the conversation. There are manufacturers here who absolutely buy into the fact that the festival will focus on science and engineering. We would not necessarily achieve the level of funding we had in the past because the Arts Council, quite rightly, has changed its strategy, so from my perspective it’s about making sure we have the right seed money going after the right grants as well as securing funding from the local area to coordinate a proper event plan.”

Anybody interested in joining the working group should contact the Grantham Mayor’s office by the end of January 27 for more details by email to office@granthamchartertrustees.gov.uk or by phone on 01476 566841.

It is hoped that the first meeting of the working group will meet in the first week of February.