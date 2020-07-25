Help your community by hiring a hero
Published: 07:00, 25 July 2020
Column by Grantham MP Gareth Davies
Changing jobs is never easy, but for the 15,000 servicemen and women who leave the armed forces every year, it is particularly difficult as they seek to translate and transfer specific military skills into civilian work requirements.
Many of our veterans have spent most of their working lives in the military. Despite being extremely skilled, the transition to ‘civvy street’ can be tough.
Read moreArmed ForcesGranthamOpinionPolitics
More by this authorGrantham Reporter
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)