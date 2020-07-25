Home   News   Article

Help your community by hiring a hero

By Grantham Reporter
-
comment@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 25 July 2020

Column by Grantham MP Gareth Davies

Changing jobs is never easy, but for the 15,000 servicemen and women who leave the armed forces every year, it is particularly difficult as they seek to translate and transfer specific military skills into civilian work requirements.

Many of our veterans have spent most of their working lives in the military. Despite being extremely skilled, the transition to ‘civvy street’ can be tough.

Read more
Armed ForcesGranthamOpinionPolitics

More by this author

Grantham Reporter

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE