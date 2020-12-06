Advertising feature: Grantham Journal Business Awards sponsor

A family-run business in Grantham has been working flat out throughout the pandemic to produce vital signage allowing essential services to continue safely.

The team at Viking Signs, based off Dysart Road, swiftly adapted to the new normal enforced by Covid-19 and have flourished under difficult circumstances.

(42218356)

With the demand for signs, specifically relating to social distancing, increasing exponentially, it has been a hectic year for the company, which produced a whopping 80,000 signs in one month.

Forming closer relationships with both customers, colleagues and the community, workers at Viking Signs stepped up to meet the demands for unprecedented signage.

Earlier this year, the business raised nearly £1,000 for the Royal Volunteers Service that ran the NHS Responders campaign, by donating all income from the sales of their sign that read: "Stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives."

Proceeds from the sale of this sign went to the Royal Voluntary Service 'NHS Responders' campaign. (43386512)

As well as this, it assisted the vulnerable by providing a free-to-download sign that allowed people in self-isolation to ask for help by placing it in their front window.

Darren Joint, owner of Viking Signs after taking over the company from his parents 13 years ago, said the uncertainty of lockdown was the biggest initial challenge.

"When we first went into lockdown in March, I was planning for a virtual stop of work," he said. "That was the first time in our history that we’d faced such a potential financial difficulty.

“Very luckily for us, a lot of the things that we’ve put in place over the last five to 10 years, in terms of our additional systems, our product development and production, meant that we were well placed to evolve very quickly and develop new products that suited this particular demand.

Free-to-download sign to help the vulnerable during the first lockdown. (43386487)

"One of the big problems was keeping up with that demand. We were manufacturing three and a half times our normal output, which meant that we were running flat out."

Adam Hindmarsh, a member of the production team, agreed that the sheer volume of orders was the biggest challenge.

He said: “The biggest thing would be the work that we had, obviously it was all a good thing, it was just so overwhelming to see that much stuff that you need to fulfil an order. It took its toll when you’re working that amount of hours, it gets long and tedious, but as a company we’ve excelled and what we’ve got back from Darren and the company, his trust in us and the way he’s dealt with us, has made it all worthwhile.

The first social distancing sign produced by Viking Signs. (43386510)

"People, unfortunately, have not been as lucky as us over the last few months and you’ve just got to take a step back at times and, as much as it gets manic and really under pressure, I’ve still got a job, I’m still here and I’m still providing food for my family."

The important work of Viking Signs reached some of the most remote locations in the UK. While on holiday in the Outer Hebrides in Scotland, Darren spotted a sign in a shop that was made by Viking – it had travelled all the way to the Isle of Harris.

Amy Taylor, a member of the sales team for over three years, said that even though many of the Viking Signs employees are working from home, they are communicating even better than before through digital platforms.

Demand for this signage went through the roof. (43386490)

She said: "I would say, in a weird way, we’re more distanced than ever, but it makes us closer, more of a team.

“As a company, we are very fortunate and Darren is very kind to us and everyone’s wellbeing. He’s always been like that but I would say, more this year, he’s looked after everyone more than ever.

“Obviously, we’re not critical key workers compared to the NHS, but it did feel like you were doing something with purpose because we did sell some NHS signage and it did keep people safe and meant that people could open businesses that were allowed. It was quite fulfilling, knowing that you were doing something that was needed and that we were doing well when so many people haven’t."

Floor stickers produced by Viking Signs (43386499)

Suzanne Graves, another member of the sales team, agreed that producing signs to help key businesses stay open was a fulfilling task.

She said: “I’m the first port of call, so the people who were ringing, I heard the desperation in their voices. The upset, the uncertainty, and it was nice at the end of each conversation to say I’ve done my little bit. As a team, we managed to help businesses keep going which was what we needed to do.

"I feel very proud of what I’ve done and what the company has done during this awful pandemic."

Suzanne added that doing "silly things" throughout the day helped keep spirits up. She even sang 'We Are The Vikings', to her colleagues' amusement.

Jake Mickle, business development manager, furthered Suzanne and Amy's points about greater personal relationships.

He said: “Every time we do work with other businesses and other companies, one-man bands, you’re helping them to keep their business running, knowing that that’s going to have a knock on effect down the line to somebody else to help them get through these hard times, and that’s something that I do think about a lot while I’m doing my job.

“When I speak to my customers, I always ask how they are, how they’re coping, if there’s anything that I can do for them, if there’s anything that Viking Signs can do for them to just get in touch with us because there’s always things that we can do to help.

“It’s all about staying in touch with people now. We spend a lot of time on the phones and the conversations take a different turn. Before when people would phone up, you’d ask them how they are. It means something different now. It’s not just pleasantries, it’s more like I care about how you are ‘are you okay?’ and they ask me back. We have quite long chats sometimes before we even talk about work."