Two brothers have got behind The Great Grantham Spring Clean, and even have their own litter-pickers so that they can keep up the good work.

Henry and Hugo, aged six and four respectively, have been out and about cleaning up the area around the Sunningdale estate in Grantham.

It was during the Easter holidays that Henry asked for his own litter-picker, after getting a taste for it during the first Covid lockdown.

Henry and Hugo take part in the Great Grantham Spring Clean. (46667523)

Proud mum Victoria said: “They collected litter at the park and basketball court area at the top of Sunningdale and removed much from the stream which also runs through the estate.

“They were both so sad to see so much litter, especially as there are two bins placed at the park and someone from the council also regularly clears the litter.

“There were a lot of plastic bottles, cans, crisp and chocolate wrappers and plastic bags collected.

Henry and Hugo take part in the Great Grantham Spring Clean. (46667518)

“Henry and Hugo plan to do this regularly now they have their own litter picker as they want to keep the wildlife safe and make it a cleaner place to play.”

The brothers join a number of youngsters who have appeared in the pages of the Journal as junior waste warriors, all selflessly giving their time to clean up other people’s messes. Well done to you all!