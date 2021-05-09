Police dog Henry has joined Lincolnshire Police and is ready to use his keen, wet nose to root out hidden tech.

PD Henry joins PD Flurry, the force's first digital media search dog, who became part of the team in August of last year.

Both working dogs have been trained to search for digital devices including mobile phones, USB memory sticks and sim cards.

Police dog Henry

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "This is an ability vital to our 21st Century investigations.

"These dogs are an incredible asset to the force and bring a search capability that no human could ever replicate."

This video shows the two police dogs during their initial training last year.