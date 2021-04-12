Here are the Grantham area candidates standing in your ward in the Lincolnshire County Council elections

More than 250 candidates in almost 70 wards are standing in the Lincolnshire County Council elections next month.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6, to choose who they want to represent them on the county council for the next four years.

The Conservatives have overall control of the council with 54 of 70 seats, with Labour having five and needing to gain 50 seats for a majority.

The Independents currently have six seats, independent (non-aligned councillors) have two, Liberal Democrats have one and Lincolnshire Independents also have one. There is a vacancy currently at Market Rasen Wolds ward.

People have until April 19 to register to vote to take part in the election.

Below is a list of candidates for each ward covered by the Journal.

Colsterworth Rural

Adams, Bob (Conservative)

Shorrock, Rob (Labour)

Folkingham Rural

Hansen, The Chocolate Man (Jan, Independent)

Hill, Martin (Conservative)

Richardson, Paul (Labour and Co-operative)

Grantham Barrowby

Forman, Tracey (Labour and Co-operative)

Turner, Michael (Green)

Whittington, Mark (Conservative)

Grantham East

Fawcett, Stuart (Labour)

Hewerdine, Stephen (Independent)

Selby, Ian (Independent)

Stooke, Elvis (Independent)

Wootten, Linda (Conservative)

Grantham North

Hasnip, Wayne (Labour)

Simmons, Ian (Green)

Wootten, Ray (Conservative)

Grantham South

Gayfer, Anne (Green)

Stead, Louis (Independent)

Steptoe, Lee (Labour and Co-operative)

Stokes, Adam (Conservative)

Wells, Bruce (Independent)

Grantham West

Davies, Richard (Conservative)

King, Vi (Labour and Co-operative)

Morgan, Christopher (Green)

Hough

Blackwell, Andrew (Labour)

Maughan, Alexander (Conservative)

Wood, Paul (Independent)

Bassingham & Welbourn

Eckert, Russell (Conservative)

Overton, Marianne (Lincolnshire Independents)

Townsend, Vonnie (Labour)