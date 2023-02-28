Here are the most and least hygienic places to eat in Grantham according to council ratings
The most and least hygienic places to eat have been revealed by the number of stars they are awarded by food hygiene inspectors.
Restaurants, cafés, schools, care homes and businesses all have to be rated on how well they deal with food.
Some have received glowing five out of five ratings, which are 'very good' and require no improvement, whereas others have much room for improvement, having earned only one or two stars.
All ratings are issued by South Kesteven District Council.
We've scoured the data to compile a full list of eateries in Grantham and within a three-mile radius which were rated in 2022 and 2023, from five stars down to one (all Grantham unless stated otherwise).
- Five stars (very good):
Apple Tree Restaurant, Grantham College, Stonebridge Road
Costa Coffee, Grantham Railway Station
Grantham Hospital
Grantham & District Indoor Bowling Club, Trent Road
Grantham College Refectory, Stonebridge Road
Great Taste Cafe, Grantham Tennis Club, Gonerby Road
Henry Bell And Co, Dysart Road
The Shop @ Grantham, United News Shop, Grantham Hospital
Urban Hotel Grantham, Swingbridge Road
Lace Housing, Brick Kiln Place, Springfield Road
Woodlands Nursery, Belton Woods Hotel, Grantham Road, Belton
Albion House Day Nursery, Albion Street
Aldi Store, Harlaxton Road
All Day Play, Chandlers Yard Business Park, Greyfriars
Alma Park News, Alma Park Road
B&M Stores, High Street
Baltic Market, Westgate
Bar Retro, Westgate
BaxterStorey – Grantham Book Services, Trent Road
Beacon Lane Day Nursery, Toddle In Nursery, Beacon Lane
Belton Lane Children's Centre, Green Lane
Belton Park Golf Club, Belton Lane
Belvoir House Nursing Home, Brownlow Street
Biedronka, Wharf Road
Bloomsbury Bakery, Industrial Estate Inner Street
Blue Pearl, Dysart Road
Boots UK, High Street
Bright Stars, Little Gonerby School, Sandon Road
Burger King, Harlaxton Road
Cali Candy, Watergate
Chartwells, The King's School, Brook Street
Chartwells at Belmont Primary School, Harrowby Lane
Children 1st @ Grantham, Trent Road
Christian Fellowship Centre, Belton Avenue
Cinco Lounge, Isaac Newton Shopping Centre
Costa Coffee, Harlaxton Road
Costcutter, Sunningdale
Curry Pot, Market Place
Digbys Cafe, Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peter's Hill
Dine Contract Catering, Moy Park Limited, Gonerby Road
Elior, Belton Lane County Primary School, Green Lane
Esso Archways Service Station, Archways Service Station, Harlaxton Road
Esso Petrol Station, London Road
Everest Inn, Westgate
Family Shopper, Harlaxton Road
Farmfoods, London Road
Flame 'N' Fry, London Road
Gonerby Hill Foot School, Gonerby Road
Gonerby Hill Groceries, Gonerby Road
Grantham Foodbank, Greyfriars
Grantham Health Store, Kings Walk, Guildhall Street
Grantham Masonic Club Committee, Chambers Street
Grantham Passage, North Parade
Grantham Preparatory School (Edward and Blake), Gorse Lane
Grantham Service Station, Manthorpe Road
Greggs, Isaac Newton Shopping Centre
Greggs - Colsterworth, Colsterworth Service Station
Gregory House Care Home, Welby Gardens
Gurkha Square, Wharf Road
Happy Gate, New Beacon Road
Harrowby Infants Church Of England School, New Beacon Road
Harrowby Lane Methodist Church, Princess Drive
Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, Harrowby Lane
Hawkens Gingerbread, The Salvation Army, London Road
Holland & Barrett, Isaac Newton Shopping Centre
Iceland, Augustin Retail Park Sankt Augustin Way
Ideal Catering, Huntingtower Community Primary School, Huntingtower Road
Isaac Newton Primary School, Dysart Road
J&J Filipino Foods, Wharf Road
Jodaq Store, The Turnpike Turnpike Close
Jubilee Christian Fellowship, London Road
Juliano's, Wharf Road
Katana Japanese Cuisine, The George Shopping Centre High Street
KFC Grantham, Harlaxton Road
Kings Court Nursing Home, Church Street
Kitchen and Coffee, Westgate
Knightingales, Guildhall Street
Lidl, Watergate
Little Explorers Nursery, Belton Lane Primary School, Green Lane
Littleleaps, The Bungalow, Gonerby Road
Majestic Wine Warehouses, London Road
Manthorpe Convenience Store, Rushcliffe Road
Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, Beacon Lane
Market Place Convenience Store, Market Place
McDonalds, Bridge End Road
Miller & Carter, Barrowby Road
Morrisons Daily, New Beacon Road
Mr Man & Mr Pangs, Wharf Road
My Nursery, Conduit Lane
Newton House Nursing Home, Barrowby Road
Nobody Inn, North Street
Options Hazel House, Manthorpe Road
Papa John's Pizza, London Road
Petticoats, Westgate
Piccola Venezia, Wharf Road
Pizza Hot, Market Place
Pizza King, Westgate
Pizza Lovers, London Road
Poplar Farm Free School, Helmsley Road
Poundstretcher, London Road
Prezzo, St Peters Hill
Puddleduck's Preschool and Nursery, Welham Street
St Edmunds Nursing Home, Worcester Road
Red House Guest House, North Parade
Richard House Care Home, Gorse Road
Royal Windsor Care Home, Harlaxton Road
Serendipity's, North Parade
Siam Garden, London Road
Sir Isaac Newton, High Street
St Anne's School, Harrowby Road
St Marys Catholic Voluntary Academy, Sandon Close
St Wulfram's Church Coffee Shop, Church Street
Start Right Nursery, Trent Road
Stepping Stones Day Nursery, Agnes Street
Stoke Rochford Catering - Stoke Rochford Golf Club, Great North Road
Subway, High Street
Taco Bell Grantham, London Road
Taj Mahal Buffet Lounge, The George Shopping Centre, High Street
Taprobane, Welby Street
Tesco, Winchester Road
Tesco, Harrowby Lane
The Anne Lucas Catering Company, Industrial Estate Inner Street
The Beacon Children's Centre, Sandon Close
The Beehive Inn, Castlegate
The Biltong Farm, Bridge End Road
The Chequers, Market Place
The Co-op Welcome Store, Princess Drive
The Co-operative, Dysart Road
The Cree Centre, Aire Road
The Croxton Village Store, Main Street, Croxton Kerrial
The Early Birdy, Victoria Street
The Farrier, Harlaxton Road
The Gingerbread - GTFC Catering, South Kesteven Sports Stadium, Trent Road
The National School, Castlegate
Apple Trees Care And Reablement Centre, Arlington Gardens
The Passage, Dudley Road
The Passage - Grantham Poverty Concern, Finkin Street Methodist Church, Finkin Street
The Reindeer Inn, London Road
West Grantham Secondary Academy, The Avenue
Top Chef Chinese Takeaway, Denton Avenue
W Boyes & Co, High Street
Webbs Bakes, Beaumaris Way
West Grantham Primary Academy, Trent Road
Wiltshire Farm Foods, Isaac Newton Way
Wok This Way, Watergate
World Star Off Licence, London Road
Wyndham Park Nursery School, Hill Avenue
Grantham Baptist Church, Wharf Road
Barrowby Primary School Wrap Around Care, Barrowby
Barrowby Pre School, Barrowby Sports Pavillion, Low Road, Barrowby
Barrowby Post Office & Village Shop, High Road, Barrowby
Dougies Cakehole, Main Street, Barrowby
The White Swan, High Road, Barrowby
Francos Ices Grantham - Catering Unit, Nottingham Road, Sedgebrook
Great Gonerby Post Office, High Street, Great Gonerby
Downtown Superstore Coffee Shop, Old Great North Road, Great Gonerby
Moto 101 Ltd (inc. One Zero One), Motorcross Rear Of College Farm, Old Great North Road, Great Gonerby
Brake's (Canteen), Brake Bros, Palmer Road, Great Gonerby
St Sebastian's Primary School, High Street, Great Gonerby
The Recruiting Sergeant, High Street, Great Gonerby
Glen House B&B, Main Street, Manthorpe
W H Munton & Son, Mill Farm, Main Street, Manthorpe
Belton Park Golf Club & Belton Park Golf Club Pro shop, Belton Lane
- Four stars (good):
The Gregory Arms, The Drift, Harlaxton
Grantham Bowl, Dysart Road
Sarah Brown's Bespoke Dining, Grantham Squash Club, Harlaxton Road
Alma Park Fish Bar, Alma Park Road
Angelo's Coffee, Westgate
Asia Noodle Bar, Bridge End Road
Birchwood Retirement Home, Dudley Road
Castlegate House Rest Home, Castlegate
Charcoal Grill, Watergate
Clare's Kitchen, Summit House, Alma Park Road
Curtis of Lincoln, Welby Street
Delight Cafe, Westgate
Emperors Kitchen, Westgate
Finkin's, High Street
Golden Fry, Dysart Road
Greenfields Academy, Great North Road
Gyros Express Pizza, The Market Cross Fish Bar, Market Place
Holroyd's Traditional Sweet Shop, Guildhall Street
Indre Shop, Bridge End Road
Istanbul Grill, High Street
Neptune Fish Bar, London Road
Peking Wok, Wharf Road
Pewex - A Taste of Poland, London Road
Relax Fish Bar, Westgate
Short Coded Bargains, New Beacon Road
Sunnings, Sunningdale
The Garden Yard, Union Street
The Snug, Westgate
Watkin & Sons (Grantham), Westgate
Costcutter, High Street, Great Gonerby
- Three stars (generally satisfactory):
Beacon Fish Bar, New Beacon Road
Bombay Brasserie, London Road
Galaxy Fish Bar / Indulgence Delivered, Hornsby Road
Malinka, Wharf Road
Mega Lupulo, Westgate
O Alentejano, High Street
The Pizza Place, Market Place
Harry's Place, High Street, Great Gonerby
- Two stars (improvement necessary):
Saagar Tandoori, London Road
- One star (major improvement necessary):
7 Cafe, Bluecourt
All ratings are publicly available via the Food Standards Agency website.
