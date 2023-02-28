The most and least hygienic places to eat have been revealed by the number of stars they are awarded by food hygiene inspectors.

Restaurants, cafés, schools, care homes and businesses all have to be rated on how well they deal with food.

Some have received glowing five out of five ratings, which are 'very good' and require no improvement, whereas others have much room for improvement, having earned only one or two stars.

Mr Man and Mr Pang has five stars while Peking Wok has four stars. Image: Google Maps (62707407)

All ratings are issued by South Kesteven District Council.

We've scoured the data to compile a full list of eateries in Grantham and within a three-mile radius which were rated in 2022 and 2023, from five stars down to one (all Grantham unless stated otherwise).

Food hygiene rating (57331089)

Five stars (very good):

Apple Tree Restaurant, Grantham College, Stonebridge Road

Costa Coffee, Grantham Railway Station

Grantham Hospital

Grantham & District Indoor Bowling Club, Trent Road

Grantham College Refectory, Stonebridge Road

Great Taste Cafe, Grantham Tennis Club, Gonerby Road

Henry Bell And Co, Dysart Road

The Shop @ Grantham, United News Shop, Grantham Hospital

Urban Hotel Grantham, Swingbridge Road

Lace Housing, Brick Kiln Place, Springfield Road

Woodlands Nursery, Belton Woods Hotel, Grantham Road, Belton

Albion House Day Nursery, Albion Street

Aldi Store, Harlaxton Road

All Day Play, Chandlers Yard Business Park, Greyfriars

Alma Park News, Alma Park Road

The White Swan, in Barrowby, has five stars. Image: Google Maps (62707411)

B&M Stores, High Street

Baltic Market, Westgate

Bar Retro, Westgate

BaxterStorey – Grantham Book Services, Trent Road

Beacon Lane Day Nursery, Toddle In Nursery, Beacon Lane

Belton Lane Children's Centre, Green Lane

Belton Park Golf Club, Belton Lane

Belvoir House Nursing Home, Brownlow Street

Biedronka, Wharf Road

Bloomsbury Bakery, Industrial Estate Inner Street

Blue Pearl, Dysart Road

Boots UK, High Street

Bright Stars, Little Gonerby School, Sandon Road

Burger King, Harlaxton Road

Cali Candy, Watergate

Chartwells, The King's School, Brook Street

Chartwells at Belmont Primary School, Harrowby Lane

Children 1st @ Grantham, Trent Road

Christian Fellowship Centre, Belton Avenue

Cinco Lounge, Isaac Newton Shopping Centre

Costa Coffee, Harlaxton Road

Costcutter, Sunningdale

Curry Pot, Market Place

Digbys Cafe, Guildhall Arts Centre, St Peter's Hill

Dine Contract Catering, Moy Park Limited, Gonerby Road

Elior, Belton Lane County Primary School, Green Lane

Esso Archways Service Station, Archways Service Station, Harlaxton Road

Esso Petrol Station, London Road

Everest Inn, Westgate

Family Shopper, Harlaxton Road

Farmfoods, London Road

Happy Gate has five stars. Image: Google Maps (62707405)

Flame 'N' Fry, London Road

Gonerby Hill Foot School, Gonerby Road

Gonerby Hill Groceries, Gonerby Road

Grantham Foodbank, Greyfriars

Grantham Health Store, Kings Walk, Guildhall Street

Grantham Masonic Club Committee, Chambers Street

Grantham Passage, North Parade

Grantham Preparatory School (Edward and Blake), Gorse Lane

Grantham Service Station, Manthorpe Road

Greggs, Isaac Newton Shopping Centre

Greggs - Colsterworth, Colsterworth Service Station

Gregory House Care Home, Welby Gardens

Gurkha Square, Wharf Road

Happy Gate, New Beacon Road

Harrowby Infants Church Of England School, New Beacon Road

Harrowby Lane Methodist Church, Princess Drive

Harrowby Lodge Nursing Home, Harrowby Lane

The Beehive Inn, Grantham, has five stars. (62707920)

Hawkens Gingerbread, The Salvation Army, London Road

Holland & Barrett, Isaac Newton Shopping Centre

Iceland, Augustin Retail Park Sankt Augustin Way

Ideal Catering, Huntingtower Community Primary School, Huntingtower Road

Isaac Newton Primary School, Dysart Road

J&J Filipino Foods, Wharf Road

Jodaq Store, The Turnpike Turnpike Close

Jubilee Christian Fellowship, London Road

Juliano's, Wharf Road

Katana Japanese Cuisine, The George Shopping Centre High Street

KFC Grantham, Harlaxton Road

Kings Court Nursing Home, Church Street

Kitchen and Coffee, Westgate

Knightingales, Guildhall Street

Lidl, Watergate

Little Explorers Nursery, Belton Lane Primary School, Green Lane

Littleleaps, The Bungalow, Gonerby Road

Majestic Wine Warehouses, London Road

Manthorpe Convenience Store, Rushcliffe Road

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, Beacon Lane

Market Place Convenience Store, Market Place

McDonalds, Bridge End Road

Miller & Carter, Barrowby Road

Morrisons Daily, New Beacon Road

Mr Man & Mr Pangs, Wharf Road

My Nursery, Conduit Lane

Newton House Nursing Home, Barrowby Road

Nobody Inn, North Street

Options Hazel House, Manthorpe Road

Papa John's Pizza, London Road

Petticoats, Westgate

Piccola Venezia, Wharf Road

Pizza Hot, Market Place

Pizza King, Westgate

Pizza Lovers, London Road

Poplar Farm Free School, Helmsley Road

Poundstretcher, London Road

Prezzo, St Peters Hill

Puddleduck's Preschool and Nursery, Welham Street

St Edmunds Nursing Home, Worcester Road

Red House Guest House, North Parade

Richard House Care Home, Gorse Road

Royal Windsor Care Home, Harlaxton Road

Serendipity's, North Parade

Siam Garden, London Road

Sir Isaac Newton, High Street

St Anne's School, Harrowby Road

St Marys Catholic Voluntary Academy, Sandon Close

St Wulfram's Church Coffee Shop, Church Street

Start Right Nursery, Trent Road

Stepping Stones Day Nursery, Agnes Street

Stoke Rochford Catering - Stoke Rochford Golf Club, Great North Road

Subway, High Street

Taco Bell Grantham, London Road

Taj Mahal Buffet Lounge, The George Shopping Centre, High Street

Taprobane, Welby Street

Tesco, Winchester Road

Tesco, Harrowby Lane

To Chef, Denton Avenue, Grantham, has five stars. Image: Google Maps (62707901)

The Anne Lucas Catering Company, Industrial Estate Inner Street

The Beacon Children's Centre, Sandon Close

The Beehive Inn, Castlegate

The Biltong Farm, Bridge End Road

The Chequers, Market Place

The Co-op Welcome Store, Princess Drive

The Co-operative, Dysart Road

The Cree Centre, Aire Road

The Croxton Village Store, Main Street, Croxton Kerrial

The Early Birdy, Victoria Street

The Farrier, Harlaxton Road

The Gingerbread - GTFC Catering, South Kesteven Sports Stadium, Trent Road

The National School, Castlegate

Apple Trees Care And Reablement Centre, Arlington Gardens

The Passage, Dudley Road

The Passage - Grantham Poverty Concern, Finkin Street Methodist Church, Finkin Street

The Reindeer Inn, London Road

West Grantham Secondary Academy, The Avenue

Top Chef Chinese Takeaway, Denton Avenue

W Boyes & Co, High Street

Webbs Bakes, Beaumaris Way

West Grantham Primary Academy, Trent Road

Wiltshire Farm Foods, Isaac Newton Way

Wok This Way, Watergate

World Star Off Licence, London Road

Wyndham Park Nursery School, Hill Avenue

Grantham Baptist Church, Wharf Road

Barrowby Primary School Wrap Around Care, Barrowby

Barrowby Pre School, Barrowby Sports Pavillion, Low Road, Barrowby

Barrowby Post Office & Village Shop, High Road, Barrowby

Dougies Cakehole, Main Street, Barrowby

The White Swan, High Road, Barrowby

Francos Ices Grantham - Catering Unit, Nottingham Road, Sedgebrook

Great Gonerby Post Office, High Street, Great Gonerby

Downtown Superstore Coffee Shop, Old Great North Road, Great Gonerby

Moto 101 Ltd (inc. One Zero One), Motorcross Rear Of College Farm, Old Great North Road, Great Gonerby

Brake's (Canteen), Brake Bros, Palmer Road, Great Gonerby

St Sebastian's Primary School, High Street, Great Gonerby

The Recruiting Sergeant, High Street, Great Gonerby

Glen House B&B, Main Street, Manthorpe

W H Munton & Son, Mill Farm, Main Street, Manthorpe

Woodlands Nursery, Belton Woods Hotel, Grantham Road, Belton

Belton Park Golf Club & Belton Park Golf Club Pro shop, Belton Lane

Four stars (good):

The Gregory Arms, The Drift, Harlaxton

Grantham Bowl, Dysart Road

Sarah Brown's Bespoke Dining, Grantham Squash Club, Harlaxton Road

Alma Park Fish Bar, Alma Park Road

Angelo's Coffee, Westgate

Asia Noodle Bar, Bridge End Road

Birchwood Retirement Home, Dudley Road

Castlegate House Rest Home, Castlegate

Charcoal Grill, Watergate

Clare's Kitchen, Summit House, Alma Park Road

Curtis of Lincoln, Welby Street

The Garden Yard has four stars. Image: Google Maps (62707401)

Delight Cafe, Westgate

Emperors Kitchen, Westgate

Finkin's, High Street

Golden Fry, Dysart Road

Greenfields Academy, Great North Road

Gyros Express Pizza, The Market Cross Fish Bar, Market Place

Holroyd's Traditional Sweet Shop, Guildhall Street

Indre Shop, Bridge End Road

Istanbul Grill, High Street

Neptune Fish Bar, London Road

Peking Wok, Wharf Road

Pewex - A Taste of Poland, London Road

Relax Fish Bar, Westgate

Short Coded Bargains, New Beacon Road

Sunnings, Sunningdale

The Garden Yard, Union Street

The Snug, Westgate

Watkin & Sons (Grantham), Westgate

Costcutter, High Street, Great Gonerby

Three stars (generally satisfactory):

Beacon Fish Bar, New Beacon Road

Bombay Brasserie, London Road

Galaxy Fish Bar / Indulgence Delivered, Hornsby Road

Malinka, Wharf Road

Bombay Brasserie has three stars. Image: Google Maps (62707391)

Mega Lupulo, Westgate

O Alentejano, High Street

The Pizza Place, Market Place

Harry's Place, High Street, Great Gonerby

Two stars (improvement necessary):

Saagar Tandoori, London Road

Saagar Tandoori has two stars. Image: Google Maps (62707409)

One star (major improvement necessary):

7 Cafe, Bluecourt

All ratings are publicly available via the Food Standards Agency website.