With only two days to go, here is how businesses along the High Street have been getting into the Christmas spirit.

Businesses across the Grantham High Street have decorated their shops windows with festive decorations ahead of Christmas day.

The Blue Cat Music School, located on Watergate, seems to be have been decorated by its students based on the bright and festive drawings.

The Blue Cat Music School on Watergate. (61510309)

The Mind charity shop, located on 59a High Street, has dressed a mannequin as Santa alongside two elves.

Over the Christmas period, the shop has noticed an increase in shopping this year.

Georgina Thorpe, assistant manager of the shop, said: "We decided to decorate the window in Christmas decorations and we made sure we had all the toys out.

The Mind Charity shop on the High Street. (61510303)

"It’s taken off this year. It’s ridiculous the amount of stuff we sold. It's gone crazy."

Just opposite the road, the Cancer Research shop has similarly dressed up their mannequins in their finest Christmas attire.

The Cancer Research charity shop on the High Street. (61510340)

Perhaps that sparkly dress could be the go-to outfit for the New Year Eve party?

Bargain Hunters, just one shop away from the Mind charity shop, has Santa in his sleigh with his reindeer ready to take off.

Bargain Hunters on the High Street. (61510332)

The British Heart Foundation Shop has featured Gonks in its Christmas display, something that seems to be a popular feature in many displays this year.

The British Heart Foundation charity shop the 21A High Street. (61510419)

Finally, Busy B's Bridals on Watergate has had its window painted by the owner's daughter, Millie Whitlock.

Millie has painted previous displays for the bridal shop's window, as well as other shops across town.

She said: "My mum gave me the brief of big, bold, red and green and the nutcrackers are what I came up with.

Busy B's Bridals on Watergate. (61510460)

"[This year] I am spending Christmas with family, having a lovely break after a very busy few weeks doing markets, commissions and windows."