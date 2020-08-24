Here is how the Savoy cinema in Grantham is going to keep customers safe

The Savoy cinema reopens in Grantham tomorrow evening (Tuesday) with strict procedures in place to ensure the site remains Coronavirus-free.

The cinema closed in March due to the lockdown. While many cinemas decided to roepen weeks ago, Savoy decided it would open its cinemas in time for the showing of the long-awaited blockbuster Tenet which it is hoped will help revive cinemas' fortunes.

The cinema opens tomorrow with a one-off screening of an encore of 42nd Street. Most screenings for the rest of the week will be of Christopher Nolan's blockbuster Tenet.