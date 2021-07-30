Here is your line-up for the weekend's Grantham Carnival with a special NHS concert

A concert to thank NHS staff and key workers will take place on Sunday as part of Grantham Carnival.

The carnival returns tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday later than normal in the year after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Some 45 performers are expected to take to the stage for the Thank You NHS Concert in Wyndham Park on Sunday all looking forward to playing their part in thanking those who have worked on our behalf during the pandemic.

Organisers and band members gather in Wyndham Park before the Thank You NHS Concert at Grantham Carnival 2021. (49693157)

The concert will be opened by Gordon White and Fire Flies at 11.15am in the arena and brought to a rousing flag waving finish by the Winter Singers at 5.15pm. The event is free.

Also taking part on the day are Dunne and Rusted, The GRAB Band, The System, Terry Carey, Paula Burrows, Trevor Leeson, Premier Cru, 23 and Reasons before Helen Winter and the Winter Singers take to the stage for a rousing finale. Refreshments and a bar will be available.

Concert organiser Barry Phillips said: “This is our way of getting people together and saying thank you to them all.

“Supermarket staff are as important to us all as are the nurse and doctors and the bin men and all front line workers. We thank them all the same and that’s what this is all about.

“All the people taking part in the concert are giving up their time for free as are all the volunteers behind the scenes.”

Due to the pandemic there will be no parade this year. The popular classic car show has moved over to Wyndham Park on Saturday from 8.30am to 4pm.

The arena programme will take place on Saturday only as the NHS concert will be situated in the arena on Sunday.

Saturday’s arena programme (times are approximate and may be subject to change) will be as follows:

11.00 Gravity FM

12.30 Beth Cresswell School of Dance

13.15 Paws for Thought Canine Display

14.00 Dangerous Steve

15.00 Paws for Thought Canine Display

15.45 Dangerous Steve

16.30 Grantham School of Dancing

Saturday evening:

18.00-23.00 Carousel Roadshow Disco in the Park – free disco to celebrate the carnival’s 35th anniversary. Refreshments and licenced bar available.

Sunday’s NHS Thank you Concert (six hours of non-stop local talent performing on two stages):

11.15 Fire Flies

12.00 Dunne and Rusted

12.40 The System

13.20 GRAB

14.00 Terry Carey

14.30 Paula Burrows

15.00 Trevor Leeson

15.45 Premier Cru

16.30 23 Reasons

17.15 The Winter Singers

In Wyndham Park on Saturday and Sunday there will be the usual fun fair and array of stalls from 11am to include: