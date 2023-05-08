People from across the area sent in their photos to show how they celebrated the coronation at the weekend.

The coronation of King Charles III took place on Saturday (May 6), with millions watching across the nation as he was officially crowned.

People across Grantham and surrounding areas have been celebrating with various activities.

Alfie Pexton with his own royal crown. Photo: Rebekah Pexton

Alfie Pexton was dressed ready for the coronation with his own royal crown.

Siblings Billy and Paisley Douglas waved their union jacks for the celebratory day.

Billy Douglas (left) and Paisley Douglas (right). Photo: Tina Abbott

Rylan baked his own royal cakes, fit enough for a King!

Rylan with his coronation cakes. Photo: Vickie Musson

Teddy musson celebrated the coronation of the king at St. Peter’s hill along with his Paddington Bear.

Teddy Musson with his Paddington Bear in St Peter’s Hill. Photo: Samantha Barnett

Grantham’s National Women’s Register celebrated with a lunch in one of the member’s gardens.

The Grantham National Women's Register held a lunch to celebrate the King's coronation.

Villages in Knipton held a street party, with much food on offer for everyone.

Villagers in Knipton celebrated by holding a street party. Photo: Lisa Rains

Other events that took place across the town included a parade through the town from the Mayor’s Parlour in St Peter’s Hill, up to St Wulfram’s Church.

After the parade, people celebrated with the Picnic on the Green in St Peter’s Hill.