Coronavirus: Here's what you can and can't do during lockdown

By Grantham Reporter
Published: 09:51, 17 April 2020

A new, concise list of what is and is not acceptable to do during lockdown has been released - and confirms that buying luxury items and alcohol is allowed.

It comes as the government revealed yesterday that everyone in the country will need to stay home for another three weeks in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As coronavirus continues to spread across the UK, new guidelines for lockdown have been revealed
As coronavirus continues to spread across the UK, new guidelines for lockdown have been revealed

The list, from the National Police Chief Council and the College of Policing is titled 'What constitutes a reasonable excuse to leave the place where you live'.

