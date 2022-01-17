KFC has announced plans to open 500 new outlets this year, including a drive-thru in Bingham.

The fast food giant will be increasing from 900 stores to 1,400, with some including drive-thrus.

Drive-thrus are KFC's most-popular asset and require only 0.3 acres to fit into vacant sites, according the the chain's website.

KFC in Newark. Credit: Google (53224937)

“We are flexible in terms of existing layouts and utilising additional floorspace such as first floor, mezzanine or basement accommodation,” it said.

KFC has also invited developers to get in touch if they have a space of interest and the company will pay £20,000 for all recognised introductions.