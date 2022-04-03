A lot of people have been asking me where they can holiday without having to take a PCR test.

Following a dip in Covid cases in many countries, authorities in those places are relaxing their travel rules in time for spring.

And it’s not just European countries such as Spain, France, Italy and Greece who have stopped the requirement for a pre-travel PCR test for fully vaccinated travellers; a few long-haul destinations have also dropped their pre-travel test for double-jabbed people, with some ditching Covid-related restrictions altogether. From 4am on Friday, March 18, all Covid restrictions for arrivals into the UK were lifted.

Travel expert Lynne Page (55799604)

Here are some examples of some of the countries that are now easier to travel to, with minimum fuss when you are double vaccinated are:

Spain - They allow entry to double jabbed adults and under 12s with no need for a PCR test. The only requirements are proof of vaccination and a health form. They will accept our NHS Covid pass as proof. Unvaccinated 12-17 year olds must provide proof of a negative PCR test from 72 hours before departure.

Greece are also accepting double vaccinated travellers just with proof of vaccination and, from March 1, there is no longer the requirement to complete a passenger locator form.

Further afield are the Maldives, Mauritius, Dubai and Antigua who ditched the need for a pre-travel test very recently and there is no need to have a test before departing for home either.

In contrast, Mexico, Norway, Ireland and Jersey have lifted all travel restrictions whether you are vaccinated or not. No testing, no proof of vaccination, no quarantine and no forms to complete.

This is such positive news for holiday makers who have been craving a break and some sunshine for more than two years now. This was the light at the end of a very long tunnel that we all needed and for that I am very grateful. To check full details for entry requirements please visit www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice