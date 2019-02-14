Grants totalling £9,200 have been presented to community groups, charities and a place of worship across the district.

InvestSK, South Kesteven District Council’s economic growth and regeneration company, has made the first five awards under its Heritage Alive! funding programme.

Four Grantham-based groups are among the first of five projects to receive collective funding of £7,200: The Christchurch Community Project, The Lincolnshire Rivers Trust, Grantham Civic Society and The Lincolnshire Vintage Vehicle Society. The fifth recipient is Stamford Community Orchard Group.

Trevor Ridsdale and Sue Sulston, from the ChristChurch Community Project, Coun Helen Goral from SKDC, Claire Saunders from InvestSK, Coun Matthew, leader of SKDC and Steve Bowyer from InvestSK. (7182975)

Grantham Civic Society will use their £2,000 grant to carry out a public archaeology project to investigate the former chapel and Eleanor cross which once stood on St Peter’s Hill.

The Christchurch Community Project will use their £2,000 grant to produce a booklet, a short interpretation film and some displays to explain the history of Finkin Street Methodist Church.

The Lincolnshire Rivers Trust will use their £2,500 grant to produce a geocache train and ‘treasure map’ interpreting the history and ecology of the River Witham.

The Lincolnshire Vintage Vehicle Society will use their £700 grant to fund seven vintage buses visiting Grantham on September 14 for the Heritage Open Day festival, with free trips on the buses being offered around Grantham and the surrounding area

Chief executive of InvestSK, Steve Bowyer, said: “South Kesteven’s rich heritage is a huge asset to the district. With funding made available through the Council, we’re delighted to support projects that conserve and protect this heritage so it can continue to be enjoyed by visitors and residents for years to come.”

Councillor Matthew Lee, the Leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “I am delighted to see such a fantastic range of Heritage Alive! awards being made in this first round.

“These grants provide very practical help to community groups and charities that work tirelessly to conserve South Kesteven’s heritage and I would urge other local groups working within the sector to consider applying for funding too.”

InvestSK’s Heritage Alive! funding programme is designed to celebrate South Kesteven’s built and cultural heritage. Applications can cover a range of projects - from inspiring engagement with local heritage, intervening to protect heritage or making heritage more accessible.

Grants are still available but applications for funding from the current financial year must be submitted by March 16. For more information and to apply, visit: www.heritagealive.co.uk