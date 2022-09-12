The National Heritage Open Days took place across the weekend, showcasing some of Grantham's historic landmarks.

On Saturday and Sunday, buildings including ChristChurch on Finkin Street, the Old Burial Ground on Manthorpe Road, Grantham House's gardens and Masonic Lodge on Chambers Street were open to the public.

The King's School and the Trigge Library in St Wulfram's Church were due to be open on Saturday, but these were closed out of respect to the death of the Queen.