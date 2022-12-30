A man who has dedicated decades to saving lives has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

Bryan Lynch, from Corby Glen, has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community.

News of the award arrived just three weeks ago and Bryan has been struggling to keep it a secret.

Among the many roles he has held over the years, including being chairman of Swinstead Parish Council and running the village football club, Bryan has dedicated years of voluntary service to the Corby Glen Fire Station, offering 24-hour support.

“You don’t do it to get awards but to be recognised is an honour,” he said.

“I am very humbled and overwhelmed.

“It is not something I ever expected little old me to get.”

Bryan joined the local brigade in 1986 when he was in his 20s and has since worked up the ranks, now holding the top position of watch manager.

The 63-year-old said: “I knew somebody in the fire service and thought it was something I could do in my spare time which was exciting.

“It is very worthwhile for the community.

“When you join you don’t expect to still be there after 37 years.”

This is the third award Bryan has received during his time in the fire service.

Bryan and his crew received a commendation in 2014 for saving the lives of three young adults caught in a house fire in Corby Glen.

He also received a solo award in 2012 for saving a young woman’s life at the scene of a crash. On this occasion he wasn’t with the fire crew but saw help was needed and gave CPR.

“I was delighted to have saved people’s lives and knowing that they are still walking around because of our efforts, that’s what you join up to do,” he said.

As part of his duties as watch manager, Bryan is in charge if the crew is first at the scene, which he says can be challenging.

Bryan spends ‘a huge amount of time’ at the fire station doing admin, training and ensuring all facilities and vehicles are in order.

He is also a LIVES first responder, which means as well as being on call 24 hours for fire cover, he is also first on the scene at medical emergencies.

On top of all his volunteer positions Bryan works in building maintenance at Grimsthorpe Castle, an employer he is "very grateful to" for being flexible.

Bryan is looking forward to telling the other eight firefighters in Corby Glen as he says it’s an "honour" for them, too.

Bryan joins two others from across the Journal area in being honoured in the 2023 list. Bingham businessman Jonathan Hammond was made an MBE for services to his local community, while Jason Harwin, former deputy chief constable of Lincolnshire Police, received the The King's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.