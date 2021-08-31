A volunteer, honoured by The Queen last year, was presented with her British Empire Medal surrounded by family and friends.

Penny Bond BEM was named on The Queen's Birthday Honours List in October 2020 for services to the Covid-19 response.

A medal ceremony was held on Saturday for Penny, who is a volunteer for London North Eastern Railway (LNER).

Penny Bond was presented with her British Empire Medal. (50763081)

Taking place at the Fuel Tank at Belvoir Castle's Engine Yard, Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, Toby Dennis, presented Penny with her BEM.

Penny received the medal for her work in establishing the ‘Letter to a Friend’ initiative, which helped thousands of older people living in care homes during the pandemic.

With many residents cut off from family and friends due to Covid-19 restrictions, Penny began to send letters to those living in care homes.

The Lord Lieutenant Toby Dennis with Penny Bond. (50763088)

‘Letter to a Friend’ has since spread nationwide, with over 70,000 items mailed, including letters, puzzles, tongue twisters and postcards.

Back in July, Penny was invited to attend the opening day of Wimbledon in the Royal Box, along with other Covid-19 heroes.

Penny said: "I have to say a huge thank you to [the Fuel Tank], the staff were amazing and we all had a brilliant time there.

"Usually the Lord Lieutenant would come dressed up but the venue I chose is actually classed as Leicestershire and as he is Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire he couldn’t wear his outfit for etiquette reasons.

Penny was presented with her BEM surrounded by friends and family. (50763110)

Next year, Penny will be invited to one of the Queen's garden parties.

She continued: "I founded [Letter to a Friend] last year as an LNER Reserve where over 25 reserves also joined the project and this enabled us to help more care homes across the country.

"The other reserves getting involved in the project helped take this project to another level.

Penny Bond was presented with her British Empire Medal. (50763130)

"All of the reserves have been incredible, along with the support of my company LNER, who has been there from day one of my idea supporting and encouraging me.

"The community of Grantham has also helped with letters and pictures and last year with the help of our community and LNER colleagues we got together 400 Christmas presents to ensure each resident in Grantham had a gift for Christmas.

"We also sent thousands of Christmas cards to many homes across the country."