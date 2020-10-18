Home   News   Article

'Heroes' chase bag snatcher after he targets 80-year-old woman in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 17:11, 18 October 2020

The family of an elderly woman who had her bag snatched in Grantham wants to thank the ‘heroic’ members of public who chased down the thief.

The 80-year-old woman’s bag, containing money and sentimental photos, was snatched as she returned to her car in Morrison’s car park, after getting money out of a cash machine last Wednesday afternoon.

The man waited until the grandmother was in her car before he forced open the passenger door and snatched the handbag.

