The family of an elderly woman who had her bag snatched in Grantham wants to thank the ‘heroic’ members of public who chased down the thief.

The 80-year-old woman’s bag, containing money and sentimental photos, was snatched as she returned to her car in Morrison’s car park, after getting money out of a cash machine last Wednesday afternoon.

The man waited until the grandmother was in her car before he forced open the passenger door and snatched the handbag.