A group of parents and volunteers have finished scraping rust off a school fence, and are now in the process of painting it.

Jeni Jones and her husband Steve began the project to restore the fence at Little Gonerby Infant School last month, with the help of volunteers from Alive Church and parents of pupils at the school.

Although they have made significant progress on the fence, that was previously rusty and in bad shape, they are still appealing for more helpers to finish the job at hand.

Volunteers repaint the fence at Little Gonerby Infant School. (50187591)

Jeni, whose grandson that attends the school, confirmed that the group had now painted 19 out of the 67 fence panels.

“Steve and I are so grateful to everyone who has pulled their sleeves up and helped with this mammoth project. You are all heroes.

We can’t wait to see it totally finished and the faces on all those at the school when they come back to a new fence!"

Volunteers repaint the fence at Little Gonerby Infant School. (50187601)

The group will continue painting the fence tonight (Friday) at 7pm, and next Wednesday at 7pm.

Jeni asks that if anyone is interested in lending a hand, to WhatsApp her on 07837321152.