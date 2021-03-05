Trees in Grantham’s Heroes Commemorative Orchard have passed their first annual inspection with flying colours, with three benches now installed for contemplative viewing.

Ollie Ryan-Moore, from Easton Walled Gardens, met volunteers from Wyndham Park Forum, who manage the orchard, to check the condition of the fruit trees one year after their planting and advise on early pruning.

Only one tree, an American maple paying tribute to the American contribution locally during the Second World War, will have to be replaced following damage during a delayed lockdown delivery.

Volunteers Peter Smith, Ian Simmons and Wyndham Park Forum secretary Elizabeth Bowskill in the Heroes orchard. (44827994)

The orchard has 75 heritage variety apple, plum and cherry trees, planted in 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the war and the joint efforts of

the RAF, airborne forces of First Airborne and America’s Troop Carrier Command.

Ollie paid tribute to how well the trees have come through their first winter on the orchard site, owned by the National Trust and leased by South Kesteven District Council. They include a Squadron Tree donated by Easton Walled Gardens and named for its own military connections.

Volunteers gathered on site again one week later to install wooden benches, one sponsored by Grantham Engineering.

Ollie Ryan-Moore checking a Heroes Orchard tree. (44828092)

Forum chairman Ian Simmons said: “After the last year we all need something to cheer us up, and to see the buds on these trees and their promise of springtime blossom is just the tonic we want.

“We are very grateful for Grantham Engineering’s support in sponsoring a bench, which will carry their name.

“It’s great to hear the appreciative comments from people while we are doing work in the orchard and we would love to hear from anyone who wants to help us tend the orchard as it

moves through its second year.”

The orchard was funded through the council’s CrowdfundSK initiative, which included a substantial donation by SKDC.