He's done it! Grantham strongman Ross Edgley becomes the first person to swim around Great Britain

Grantham’s very own strongman Ross Edgley has become the first swimmer to swim around Great Britain after spending 23 weeks at sea.

The 33-year-old from Grantham crossed the finish line off the coast of Margate, Kent - in the same spot he set off from five months ago - just before 9am this morning, after swimming 1,792 miles - the equivalent of swimming The Channel 85 times.

He was joined by 300 swimmers including Dale Nix and Paul Letchworth from Grantham, for his final mile.

Ross Edgley with open water swimmers in Margate this morning. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool (5189074)

Ross left Margate on June 1 and has not set foot on land since.

He has battled against strong tides, storms and endured 37 jellyfish stings, eventually growing a beard to prevent more stings. He has also eaten more than 600 bananas and used three kilograms of Vaseline for chaffing.

Not content with just breaking one record, Ross entered the Guinness Book of World Records on August 14 when he became the first British person to swim the length of Great Britain, completing the 900 mile distance from Lands’ End to John O’Groats in a record time of 62 days.

Grantham Journal photographer Toby Roberts with Ross Edgley this morning. (5189072)

Despite swimming for up to 12 hours a day, Ross was happy to speak to the Journal from his boat in September.

He said: “The support from the Grantham contingent has been phenomenal. When you look at where everyone is watching from on social media, there is people from all over the world, but Grantham is always there."

We will have more details including an interview with the man himself over the next few days and in Friday's Grantham Journal.

Well done Ross!