A fuel distributor has launched its first HGV driver academy.

WCF Chandlers, based in Grantham, is growing its driving team through a 13 month apprenticeship, which will give non-HGV drivers a chance to earn the required qualifications for a career within the tanker driving industry.

The academy officially launched on Friday November 26 when new staff started at the business as part of the HGV driver academy.

Pictured from left to right: Andy Baines, Sue Smith, Simon Wainwright, Gavin Atkinson and Ashley Wells (53400935)

Simon Wainwright, training manager at WCF Chandlers, said: “We are very proud to announce the start of the first WCF Chandlers driver academy here at Grantham.

“After the country was made aware of the shortage of HGV drivers, WCF decided to start a 13 month apprenticeship giving the chance for non HGV drivers to enter the transport and fuel industry.

“After advertising in the local media and on social media the response was overwhelming.”

Pictured from left to right: Andy Baines, Sue Smith, Simon Wainwright, Gavin Atkinson and Ashley Wells (53400932)

WCF will deliver training to the drivers so that they can earn their HGV licence and the qualification they need to work in the industry.

This includes a LGV Category C Licence, Driver Certificate of Professional Competence and ADR license (European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road), and a Petroleum Driver Passport.

Simon continued: “This was followed by a number of open days to invite all candidates to visit our Grantham depot and see for themselves a working fuel depot.

“After many interviews we offered positions to the lucky few and we started our journey on the road to making them qualified HGV and ADR Fuel tanker drivers.”