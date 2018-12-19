A HGV driver has been charged and remanded to attend court after driving down the A1 the wrong way.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed the news on Twitter last night (December 18) at 10.35pm.

The incident happened on a three mile stretch from Marston to Barrowby on Monday night (December 17).

Lincolnshire police at the scene. (6109030)

Officers posted about it on Twitter at 11.21pm on Monday and said a driver had been arrested for dangerous driving following the incident.

They said: "Amazing that no one was hurt or worse. A lucky escape tonight."