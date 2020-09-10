Home   News   Article

HGV driver charged for allegedly blowing four times the legal alcohol limit during delivery to Grantham warehouse

By Tracey Davies
Published: 12:51, 10 September 2020
A HGV driver has been charged with drink driving during a delivery in Grantham last night (Wednesday).

The 43-year-old allegedly arrived for a delivery at a warehouse in Grantham and workers smelt alcohol on his breath.

Sgt Dan McCormack, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "He provided a roadside reading over four times the legal limit. He was the driver of a fully loaded HGV at the time."

Police arrested the 48-year-old man.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: " Tony Wheatland, 43, of Stravinsky Road, Bassingstoke, has been charged with drink driving after we received a report of a drink-driver at Spittlegate Level Crossing on September 9 at 6.35pm.

He is due in Lincoln Magistrates Court today.

Sgt McCormack praised the quick-thinking actions of the factory workers, tweeting: "Great work by a local factory reporting an HGV driver as smelling of alcohol whilst delivering. Driver blew 147 at the side of the road... over 4 times the legal limit. Driver now in custody. Certain KSI accident prevented."

