A man created a treasure hunt for people to follow as part of a project for the National Citizenship Service.

Jakup Wilczewski, known online as Parker Square, created three pieces of book folding art which say the words “thank you” in three different languages.

To make things interesting, he then split up a code into three parts and placed each bit in one of the books, which were left in three separate locations.

smart (51574752)

These locations were Grantham fire station, police station and St Paul’s Clinic.

Jakup said: “ The code is a link that takes the person to a google doc; thus the three parties need to communicate with each other to piece it together.”

Jakup hopes that even in 20 years the mystery could be solved by using the code in each of the three books.